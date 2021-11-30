OHA reports 5,142 COVID cases, 27 deaths over 5-day holiday period

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 27 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,142, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Monday.

Oregon’s 5,139th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Jefferson County who died Sept. 29 at St. Charles Bend. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

OHA reported 2,598 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 390,066.

The 27 new deaths and 2,598 new cases reported Monday include data recorded by counties for the period between Nov. 24 and Nov. 28.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (17), Benton (32), Clackamas (300), Clatsop (29), Columbia (54), Coos (27), Crook (22), Curry (9), Deschutes (282), Douglas (87), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (136), Jefferson (25), Josephine (77), Klamath (23), Lake (1), Lane (177), Lincoln (35), Linn (123), Malheur (6), Marion (230), Morrow (1), Multnomah (417), Polk (28), Tillamook (20),Umatilla (11), Union (18), Wallowa (7), Wasco (1), Washington (340) and Yamhill (52).

Oregon reports:

861 cases on Nov. 24

306 cases on Nov. 25

467 cases on Nov. 26

519 cases on Nov. 27

445 cases on Nov. 28

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported it had 25 COVID patients; six are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

Of those 25 patients, 21 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 396, which is 21 more than yesterday. There are 91 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, with no change from yesterday.

There are 68 available adult ICU beds out of 679 total (10% availability) and 368 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,092 (9% availability).

11/29/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 68 (10%) 28 (8%) 6 (7%) 12 (13%) 7 (12%) 3 (30%) 5 (11%) 7 (27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 368 (9%) 95 (5%) 16 (3%) 68 (12%) 38 (9%) 6 (13%) 96 (23%) 49 (41%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 7,772 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 28. Of that total, 385 were initial doses, 861 were second doses and 1,722 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 4,790 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov. 28.

The seven-day running average is now 15,401 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,568,720 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 64,464 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,245,750 doses of Moderna and 286,453 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,942,427 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,655,974 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.