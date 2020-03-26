OHA reports 50 new COVID-19 cases; 5 in Deschutes County

The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday announced five new COVID-19 cases in Deschutes County, bringing the local total to 15.

Statewide, 316 people have been diagnosed with the disease and 11 people have died.

The most recent death was a 69-year-old woman in Washington County who died at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clatsop (1), Deschutes (5), Josephine (2), Lane (2), Linn (1), Marion (14), Multnomah (12), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), and Washington (8). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website and today new demographic information was added: : www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

Part of the new data includes the number of hospital beds available across the state. OHA is reporting there are 360 ICU beds available statewide and 2,193 non-ICU beds. The state has 684 ventilators available to help treat patients.

According to the report, at least 170 of the positive cases did not require hospitalization.

Across the state, 6,953 people have tested negative for the disease, including 145 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Of the 316 positive tests in the state, 190 are age 50+

The Oregon Health Authority is now releasing the daily situation status report, which is produced jointly with Oregon Office of Emergency Management. It details the overall picture of the COVID-19 outbreak and the response across government agencies.

Read more here: https://govsite-assets.s3.amazonaws.com/SLdyToaAQ2i1P0EsaL7t_Oregon-COVID-19-SitStat-03-26-2020-FINAL.pdf

