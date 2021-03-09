OHA reports 5 new COVID deaths, 517 cases statewide

There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,303, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 517 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 158,007.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (12), Clackamas (47), Columbia (5), Coos (27), Crook (1), Curry (11), Deschutes (14), Douglas (15), Hood River (1), Jackson (49), Jefferson (4), Josephine (29), Klamath (15), Lake (2), Lane (17), Lincoln (4), Linn (14), Malheur (2), Marion (61), Morrow (1), Multnomah (76), Polk (8), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (17), Union (7), Washington (56) and Yamhill (10).

Deschutes County reported 6,042 cases and 65 deaths. Currently, there are 1,265 active cases – that’s one in 156 residents; 4,712 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 781 cases and 18 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,979 cases and 30 deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 41,942

Crook County: 3,748

Jefferson County: 4,690

Today, OHA reported that 15,945 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 8,760 doses were administered on March 8 and 7,185 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 8.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,179,510 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,418,455 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported Tuesday it had 10 COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 134, which is 15 more than yesterday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.