OHA reports 5 new COVID deaths, 2,056 new cases Fri-Sun

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,863, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 2,056 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 221,799.

The 2,056 cases reported today include new infections recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, July 30th and Sunday, Aug.1st.

Oregon reports 1,055 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, 549 on Saturday, and 452 on Sunday.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (34), Clackamas (183), Clatsop (39), Columbia (21), Coos (23), Crook (11), Curry (33), Deschutes (105), Douglas (123), Harney (2), Hood River (13), Jackson (132), Jefferson (24), Josephine (116), Klamath (6), Lane (305), Lincoln (17), Linn (100), Malheur (8), Marion (85), Morrow (9), Multnomah (320), Polk (21), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (112), Union (41), Wallowa (1), Wasco (23), Washington (87), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (37).

Deschutes County last week reported 244 new COVID cases – a sharp spike from the previous week and the most in a single week since May 22nd.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 2,857 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,080 doses were administered on Aug. 1 and 777 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 1.

The seven-day running average is now 4,938 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,666,579 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,787,728 first and second doses of Moderna and 182,009 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,495,082 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,314,786 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,024,045 doses of Pfizer, 2,302,340 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported it had 20 COVID patients; four are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 340, which is 15 more than yesterday. There are 102 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.