OHA reports 484 new COVID cases; highest daily count since onset of pandemic

COVID-19 has claimed 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 594, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 484 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 36,116.

Today’s is the highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic in Oregon.

A large workplace outbreak in Klamath County – 59 cases – contributes to the high number. The remainder of the 484 new cases reported today are being investigated so it is too soon to know the sources of the increase.

The recent increase in cases reported in the OHA Weekly Report yesterday indicated that most cases continue to be traced to outbreaks in long-term care facilities, workplaces and social gatherings.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (11), Clackamas (31), Columbia (8), Coos (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (9), Gilliam (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (17), Jefferson (11), Josephine (2), Klamath (44), Lane (71), Lincoln (3), Linn (20), Malheur (16), Marion (31), Morrow (5), Multnomah (82), Polk (5), Umatilla (18), Union (2), Wasco (4), Washington (58) and Yamhill (12).

Deschutes County has reported 954 cases and 13 deaths.

Crook County has reported 65 cases and one death.

Jefferson County has reported 579 cases and eight deaths.

St. Charles reported Wednesday it has three COVID patients and one is in the ICU.

SCHOOL METRIC WATCH:

Each day we will be posting the Sunday-Saturday running tally of COVID cases in Deschutes County* as they relate to the weekly metrics many are watching for kids to return to school.

Counties need to have 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 people to bring kids back in grades K-3. With about 200,000 residents, Deschutes County’s target number is 60 or fewer total cases.

So far this week, Deschutes County has reported 59 cases since Sunday.

* The final weekly tally reported by the OHA may differ based on a variety of factors.

COVID-19 workplace outbreak at 59 cases

An outbreak of 59 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Planasa Oregon Operations LLC in Klamath County.

The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started on Oct. 1, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.

Due to a delay in reporting, 40 cases from today’s daily case count for Klamath County have been added to case counts for the week ending Oct. 3. Twelve additional cases that were originally reported in a different jurisdiction were transferred to Klamath County. All 52 cases will be added to the week ending Oct. 3 in order to be counted toward the county’s school reopening metrics. The delay in reporting resulted from initial uncertainty about the location of the worksite where many of the cases were employed.