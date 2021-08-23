OHA reports 4,701 new COVID cases Fri-Sun; 937 patients hospitalized

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 24 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,036 the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon’s 3,015th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died at St Charles in Bend. The date of death is being confirmed.

She had underlying conditions.

Oregon Health Authority reported 4,701 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 257,644.

The 4,701 cases reported today include new infections recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 22.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (29), Benton (61), Clackamas (366), Clatsop (19), Columbia (80), Coos (66), Crook (19), Curry (61), Deschutes (365), Douglas (398), Gilliam (5), Grant (10), Harney (14), Hood River (14), Jackson (308), Jefferson (34), Josephine (234), Klamath (71), Lane (659), Lincoln (41), Linn (186), Malheur (24), Marion (195), Morrow (29), Multnomah (582), Polk (113), Tillamook (49) Umatilla (69), Union (78), Wallowa (16), Wasco (23), Washington (401), Yamhill (82).

Deschutes County last week reported 932 cases – well above the previous week of 792. It’s the most ever in a single week.

Currently, 1 in 73 Deschutes County residents has COVID-19, according to the health department.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 4,491 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 672 were initial doses and 363 were second doses administered on Aug. 22. The remaining 3,367 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 22.

The seven-day running average is now 7,203 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,761,952 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,826,742 first and second doses of Moderna and 194,128 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,587,552 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,373,947 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported it had 66 COVID patients; 15 are in the ICU and 14 are on ventilators.

The health system has 24 ICU beds in Bend and six in Redmond for a total of 30.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 937, which is 37 more than yesterday. There are 253 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 22 more than yesterday.

As of this morning, there are 47 available adult ICU beds out of 657 total (7% availability) and 349 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,172 (8% availability).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, an urgent care center will help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.