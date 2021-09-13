OHA reports 4,700 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths; St. Charles sees 99 patients

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 32 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,446 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 4,700 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 301,504.

The 32 new deaths and 4,700 new cases reported today include data reported by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 12.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (53), Benton (44), Clackamas (399), Clatsop (2), Columbia (53), Coos (58), Crook (26), Curry (22), Deschutes (410), Douglas (201), Gilliam (5), Grant (11), Harney (13), Hood River (11), Jackson (305), Jefferson (28), Josephine (170), Klamath (41), Lake (22), Lane (433), Lincoln (56), Linn (284), Malheur (32), Marion (457), Morrow (12), Multnomah (629), Polk (58), Tillamook (51), Umatilla (85), Union (70), Wallowa (3), Wasco (21), Washington (493) and Yamhill (142).

Oregon reported 2,142 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 10, 1,513 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 11, and 1,045 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on September 12.

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles Hospital reported Monday they were caring for 99 COVID-19 patients, with 14 in the ICU, and all 14 on ventilators.

None of those 14 patients are fully vaccinated, and 88 of the 99 total patients in the hospital are not fully vaccinated.

They reported 24 of the patients are under 60 years old, while the other 64 are over age 60.

All 11 of the patients who are fully vaccinated are over 60 years old.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,075, which is 11 fewer than yesterday. There are 274 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine fewer than yesterday.

There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 652 total (10% availability) and 316 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,264 (7% availability).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 4,699 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 12

Of this total, 1,170 were administered on Sept. 12: 1,170 were initial doses, 652 were second doses and 52 were third doses. The remaining 3,529 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 12.

The seven-day running average is now 7,325 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,880,337 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,873,097 doses of Moderna and 206,134 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,680,828 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,439,653 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information