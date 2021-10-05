OHA reports 44 new COVID deaths, 1,650 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 44 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,867, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 1,650 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 336,598.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (14), Clackamas (119), Clatsop (8), Columbia (17), Coos (30), Crook (55), Curry (11), Deschutes (100), Douglas (68), Grant (2), Harney (16), Hood River (7), Jackson (81), Jefferson (5), Josephine (7), Klamath (113), Lake (19), Lane (132), Lincoln (8), Linn (71), Malheur (70), Marion (154), Morrow (7), Multnomah (126), Polk (49), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (110), Union (10), Wallowa (2), Wasco (28), Washington (131), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (61).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 83 COVID patients; 16 are in the ICU and 12 are on ventilators.

Of those 83 patients, 66 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 733, which is 36 fewer than yesterday. There are 186 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 21 fewer than yesterday.

There are 67 available adult ICU beds out of 708 total (9% availability) and 291 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,222 (7% availability).

10/5/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 67 (9%) 28 (8%) 8 (8%) 11 (12%) 6 (10%) 1 (10%) 8 (14%) 5 (20%) Adult non-ICU beds available 291 (7%) 59 (3%) 19 (3%) 81 (13%) 33 (8%) 9 (18%) 59 (15%) 31 (27%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 10,502 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 4.

Of this total, 6,439 were administered on Oct. 4: 1,297 were initial doses, 1,621 were second doses and 3,485 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 4,063 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Oct. 4.

The seven-day running average is now 11,039 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,038,224 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,912,074 doses of Moderna and 217,446 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,750,900 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,527,584 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.