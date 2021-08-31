▶️ OHA reports 43 COVID deaths, 2,414 new cases; hospitalizations jump again

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 43 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,198, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 2,414 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 276,286.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (47), Clackamas (149), Clatsop (8), Columbia (22), Coos (87), Crook (45), Curry (14), Deschutes (137), Douglas (178), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (21), Hood River (3), Jackson (118), Jefferson (27), Josephine (112), Klamath (87), Lake (18), Lane (170), Lincoln (8), Linn (169), Malheur (73), Marion (188), Morrow (6), Multnomah (210), Polk (94), Tillamook (22), Umatilla (86), Union (12), Wallowa (7), Wasco (30), Washington (148) and Yamhill (98).

Details on the new deaths will be released later Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the OHA, there were no ICU beds available in Region 7, which includes Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Grant, Harney, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties.

Usually, there are only 38 staffed ICU beds in the region.

However, St. Charles officials said they recently doubled up beds in three ICU rooms at the Bend hospital, increasing the number of available beds in the region to 41.

(Not all of the ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients.)

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,162, which is 42 more than yesterday.

There are 322 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six more than yesterday.

There are 43 available adult ICU beds out of 674 total (6% availability) and 298 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,288 (7% availability).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 9,259 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Aug. 30. Of this total, 4,656 were administered on Aug. 30: 2,388 were initial doses and 1,542 were second doses. The remaining 4,603 were administered on previous days, but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 30.

The seven-day running average is now 8,554 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,812,341 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,845,432 first and second doses of Moderna and 199,233 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,629,110 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,402,714 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.