OHA reports 421 new COVID cases, 1 death statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,833 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 421 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 213,730.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (5), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (18), Douglas (21), Gilliam (2), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (54), Jefferson (5), Josephine (22), Klamath (7), Lake (2), Lane (19), Lincoln (5), Linn (22), Malheur (1), Marion (24), Morrow (2), Multnomah (34), Polk (13), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (48), Union (11), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (41), Yamhill (7).

Meanwhile, the OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows an increase in daily cases, hospitalizations and COVID-19 related deaths.

OHA reported 2,026 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, July 12, through Sunday, July 18. That represents a 54% rise over the previous week and the highest tally in seven weeks.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose to 123, up from 104 the previous week.

There were 29 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 15 reported the previous week.

There were 62,098 tests for COVID-19 for the week of July 11 through July 17. The percentage of positive tests was 4.2%, up from 3.4% the previous week.

Case rates have generally been higher in counties with lower COVID-19 vaccination rates.

During the week of July 11-17, case rates in 15 counties exceeded the statewide average of 44.9 cases per 100,000 population. All 15 counties had overall population COVID-19 vaccination rates of lower than 55%, and 13 of them had rates lower than 47%.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 21 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

OHA makes improvements to Kindergarten-12th Grade School COVID-19 report

OHA is improving the way it publishes data on COVID-19 cases associated with schools that offer in-person instruction. The changes will provide clear and transparent data to inform the public of potential COVID-19 exposure in Oregonâ€™s schools.

Starting today, OHA will revise the Weekly Outbreak Report to provide three tables with Kindergarten-12th grade school-associated case and outbreak information. OHA will now report recent student, staff and volunteer cases in addition to schools with active and resolved outbreaks.

Cases will be reported if they worked or attended school (either for class or other activities like a sports practice) during their exposure or infectious period.

OHA will no longer include these cases as cumulative case counts.

A school may appear in more than one table as the case and outbreak tables record different information.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 6,484 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,431 doses were administered on July 20 and 3,053 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 20.

The seven-day running average is now 4,625 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,624,412 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,771,412 first and second doses of Moderna and 177,264 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,457,522 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,285,052 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.

OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the stateâ€™s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,992,995 doses of Pfizer, 2,271,420 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had nine COVID patients; three are in the ICU and on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 151, which is four fewer than yesterday. There are 37 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.