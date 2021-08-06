OHA reports 4 new COVID deaths; nearly 500 now hospitalized

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,889, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The OHA reported 970 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 226,899.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases reported today is lower than expected because a technical issue has created a backlog of unprocessed reports. Local public health departments and OHA are working through the backlog of unprocessed reports.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (11), Clackamas (73), Clatsop (26), Columbia (3), Coos (24), Crook (10), Curry (16), Deschutes (54), Douglas (64), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (141), Jefferson (7), Josephine (41), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (40), Lincoln (13), Linn (8), Malheur (5), Marion (71), Morrow (13), Multnomah (94), Polk (18), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (61), Union (19), Wallowa (1), Wasco (12), Washington (79), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (29).

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 6,980 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,548 doses were administered on Aug. 5 and 3,432 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 5.

The seven-day running average is now 5,210 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,683,362 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,794,451 first and second doses of Moderna and 184,170 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,512,046 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,325,446 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,041,595 doses of Pfizer, 2,318,420 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported it had 32 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 496, which is 39 more than yesterday. There are 135 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.