OHA reports 4 new COVID deaths, 484 cases statewide

There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,594, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 484 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 196,390.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (29), Columbia (1), Coos (6), Crook (4), Curry (4), Deschutes (35), Douglas (20), Grant (4), Harney (3), Jackson (39), Jefferson (5), Josephine (4), Klamath (21), Lake (3), Lane (29), Lincoln (1), Linn (25), Malheur (2), Marion (39), Multnomah (76), Polk (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (26), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Washington (79) and Yamhill (17).

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 26,637 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 19,088 doses were administered on May 17 and 7,549 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 17.

The seven-day running average is now 26,901 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,979,854 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,484,295 first and second doses of Moderna and 123,651 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today,1,604,796 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,073,727 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,387,385 doses of Pfizer, 1,917,920 doses of Moderna and 266,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 43 COVID patients; eight are in the ICU and eight are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 331, which is 11 fewer than yesterday. There are 79 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,378, which is a 3.4% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

