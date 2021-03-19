OHA reports 4 new COVID deaths, 381 cases statewide

There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon raising the state’s death toll to 2,357, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The OHA reported 381 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 160,994.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (42), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (23), Crook (3), Curry (13), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Grant (4), Harney (1), Jackson (30), Jefferson (3), Josephine (31), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (8), Linn (10), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Multnomah (54), Polk (4), Umatilla (15), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (39) and Yamhill (4).

Deschutes County has reported 6,161 cases and 70 deaths.

Crook County has reported 793 cases and 18 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 2,000 cases and 31 deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 39,348 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 23,038 doses were administered on March 18 and 16,310 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 18.

Oregon has now administered a total of 710,862 first and second doses of Pfizer, 711,759 first and second doses of Moderna and 27,984 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 851,175 doses of Pfizer, 902,200 doses of Moderna and 54,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported 10 COVID patients; two are in the ICU but neither is on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 115, which is one fewer than yesterday. There are 30 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

