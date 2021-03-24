OHA reports 379 new COVID case, 1 death; Deschutes Co. cases jump by 23

There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,368, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 379 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 162,384.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (11), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (9), Columbia (8), Coos (12), Curry (1), Deschutes (23), Douglas (5), Grant (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (45), Jefferson (1), Josephine (16), Lane (26), Lincoln (5), Linn (9), Malheur (3), Marion (36), Multnomah (63), Polk (5), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (7), Union (3), Washington (30) and Yamhill (5).

Deschutes County has reported 6,223 cases and 70 deaths. The county this week has already reported more cases than it did all of last week.

Crook County has reported 798 cases and 18 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 2,006 cases and 31 deaths.

OHA reports vaccine scheduling error

On March 22, OHA’s partners at All4Oregon sent an email invitation to schedule vaccination appointments at the Oregon Convention Center to approximately 11,000 people who won’t become eligible to receive a vaccine until April 19. This was based on erroneous information supplied by OHA.

We sincerely apologize for our mistake and the confusion it has caused.

Since February, the Get Vaccinated Oregon team at the Oregon Health Authority has given All4Oregon the contact information of eligible people in the Portland area to coordinate scheduling at the Oregon Convention Center. On March 21, OHA included the 11,000 additional people on an eligibility list shared with All4Oregon.

Our partners at All4Oregon have committed to honoring appointments offered and made as part of our error. We, at OHA, understand how stressful the last year has been, as well as how eager we all are to get vaccinated.

OHA will continue providing All4Oregon with the contact information of eligible people in the Portland area for scheduling at the Oregon Convention Center. People in the Portland area who become eligible for a vaccine over the coming weeks can expect to receive a scheduling link from All4Oregon if they have not already received one.

Additional counties approved for expanding vaccinations

Today, OHA announced that 21 Oregon counties have now submitted attestation letters signaling their intention to immediately offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups. Lane County is the newly added county.

The counties are: Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Yamhill.

By attesting, these counties can now begin vaccinating all individuals listed in Phase 1B, Group 6, ahead of the previously designated statewide start date of March 29.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 51,359

Crook County: 5,186

Jefferson County: 5,882

Today, OHA reported that 28,655 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 17,914 doses were administered on March 23 and 10,741 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 23.

Oregon has now administered a total of 782,265 first and second doses of Pfizer, 760,231 first and second doses of Moderna and 34,165 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,007,955 doses of Pfizer, 989,100 doses of Moderna and 60,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had one COVID patient in the ICU.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 102, which is seven fewer than yesterday. There are 19 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

Oregon’s 2,368th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Feb. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.