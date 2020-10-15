OHA reports 374 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 611, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 374 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 38,525.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (15), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Deschutes (7), Douglas (5), Jackson (17), Josephine (5), Klamath (1), Lane (33), Lincoln (5), Linn (12), Malheur (14), Marion (34), Morrow (1), Multnomah (110), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (46), and Yamhill (6).

Deschutes County has reported 1,010 cases and 13 deaths; 894 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 75 cases and one death.

Jefferson County has reported 590 cases and eight deaths.

St. Charles reported Wednesday it has four COVID patients and none are in the ICU.

SCHOOL METRIC WATCH:

Each day we will be posting the Sunday-Saturday running tally of COVID cases in Deschutes County* as they relate to the weekly metrics many are watching for kids to return to school.

Counties need to have 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 people to bring kids back in grades K-3. With about 200,000 residents, Deschutes County’s target number is 60 or fewer total cases.

So far this week, Deschutes County has reported 33 cases since Sunday.

* The final weekly tally reported by the OHA may differ based on a variety of factors.

Georgia Pacific Workplace Outbreak Reported

An outbreak of 21 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Georgia Pacific in Linn County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started on Oct. 7, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the company to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.