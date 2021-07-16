OHA reports 369 new COVID cases; 19 in Deschutes Co.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,817, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 369 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 211,998.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (9), Clackamas (27), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (6), Deschutes (19), Douglas (14), Hood River (1), Jackson (28), Josephine (12), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (28), Lincoln (8), Linn (18), Malheur (3), Marion (28), Morrow (2), Multnomah (55), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (28), Union (3), Wasco (3), Washington (33) and Yamhill (8).

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 5,295 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,896 doses were administered on July 15 and 2,399 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 15.

The seven-day running average is now 5,300 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,607,790 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,765,059 first and second doses of Moderna and 175,839 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,445,717 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,271,516 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,975,895 doses of Pfizer, 2,267,560 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles Hospital reported they were caring for 12 COVID-19 patients Friday, with three people in the ICU and one person on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 141, which is four more than yesterday. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

Note: Five of today’s COVID-19 related deaths are from late 2020 and early 2021. The counting of deaths from death certificates may take time to process because they are determined by physicians and then sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for further review before the cause of death is ultimately determined. Once this information is confirmed, the information is reported back with a final cause of death to states. This lagging indicator is now being captured in today’s reporting.

Oregon’s 2,811th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 2 and died on June 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,812th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 20, 2020 and died on Feb. 3. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,813th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 24, 2020 and died on Dec. 2, 2020 at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nev. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,814th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman from Sherman County who tested positive on Jan. 9 and died on Jan. 18. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,815th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman from Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 7, 2020 and died on Dec. 14, 2020. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,816th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 29 and died on Feb. 13. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,817th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 27 and died on May 16 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

