OHA reports 360 new COVID cases and 8 deaths; Deschutes Co. cases jump by 18

COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 571, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

The OHA 360 reported 360 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 34,511.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (6), Deschutes (18), Douglas (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (5), Lane (81), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (5), Marion (39), Morrow (3), Multnomah (58), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (36), and Yamhill (5).

Deschutes County has reported 898 cases and 12 deaths.

Crook County has reported 63 cases and one death.

Jefferson County has reported 558 cases and eight deaths.

St. Charles reported Friday it had five COVID patients but none were in the ICU.

SCHOOL METRIC WATCH:

Each day we will be posting the Sunday-Saturday running tally of COVID cases in Deschutes County* as they relate to the weekly metrics many are watching for kids to return to school.

Counties need to have 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 people to bring kids back in grades K-3. With about 200,000 residents, Deschutes County’s target number is 60 or fewer total cases.

So far this week, Deschutes County has reported 78 cases since Sunday.

* The final weekly tally reported by the OHA may differ based on a variety of factors.