OHA reports 3,594 new cases, 25 deaths Fri-Sun; cases down locally again

There are 25 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,594 the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 3,359 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 313,161.

The 25 new deaths and 3,349 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday and Sunday.

1,597 cases Friday

996 cases Saturday

766 cases Sunday

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (26), Benton (74), Clackamas (258), Clatsop (15), Columbia (40), Coos (59), Crook (3), Curry (5), Deschutes (225), Douglas (115), Gilliam (1), Grant (3), Harney (18), Hood River (15), Jackson (226), Jefferson (32), Josephine (127), Klamath (56), Lake (16), Lane (363), Lincoln (35), Linn (171), Malheur (38), Marion (398), Morrow (14), Multnomah (413), Polk (55), Tillamook (19), Umatilla (49), Union (67), Wallowa (7), Wasco (23), Washington (313) and Yamhill (80)

In Central Oregon last week, cases fell for the third straight week after six straight weeks of increasing numbers.

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Cases by County:

2,123 in Crook County

16,623 in Deschutes County

3,137 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Deaths by County:

38 in Crook County

102 in Deschutes County

46 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Vaccination data by County:

11,483 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Crook County.

126,754 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Deschutes County.

12,509 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Jefferson County.

Percentage of Central Oregon COVID-19 Vaccinations of people 18+ years old by County:

~57% of people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Crook County.

~77% people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Deschutes County.

~61% people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Jefferson County.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 7,996 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 9.

Of this total, 558 were administered on Sept. 9: 262 were initial doses, 273 were second doses and 20 were third doses.

The remaining 4,400 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 19.

The seven-day running average is now 7,996 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,919,890 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,887,420 doses of Moderna and 210,541 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,707,467 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,470,161 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 968, which is one fewer than yesterday. There are 278 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than yesterday.

There are 63 available adult ICU beds out of 651 total (10% availability) and 330 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,246 (8% availability).

9/20/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 63 (10%) 31 (9%) 0 (0%) 10 (22%) 4 (7%) 0 (0%) 16 (30%) 2 (8%) Adult non-ICU beds available 330 (8%) 65 (3%) 4 (1%) 92 (15%) 31 (7%) 8 (16%) 77 (19%) 53 (46%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.