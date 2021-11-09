OHA reports 35 deaths, 1,120 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 35 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,655 the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,120 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (11), Clackamas (62), Clatsop (6), Columbia (19), Coos (20), Crook (24), Curry (3), Deschutes (77), Douglas (42), Grant (30), Hood River (16), Jackson (68), Jefferson (13), Josephine (19), Klamath (98), Lake (6), Lane (57), Lincoln (22), Linn (59), Malheur (9), Marion (122), Morrow (7), Multnomah (96), Polk (40), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (47), Union (3), Wasco (18), Washington (67) and Yamhill (47).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported it had 56 COVID patients Monday; 10 are in the ICU and nine are on ventilators.

Of those 56 patients, 41 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 510, which is 10 fewer than yesterday. There are 127 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than yesterday.

There are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 672 total (9% availability) and 304 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,102 (7% availability).

11/9/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 58 (9%) 25 (7%) 2 (2%) 13 (14%) 6 (10%) 2 (20%) 5 (11%) 5 (19%) Adult non-ICU beds available 304 (7%) 45 (2%) 17 (3%) 86 (15%) 31 (7%) 5 (10%) 71 (17%) 49 (42%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Tuesday, OHA reported that 15,055 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 8.

Of that total, 8,254 were administered that day. There were 430 initial doses; 330 second doses and 1,821 third and booster doses. The remaining 6,801 doses were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov. 8.

The seven-day running average is now 15,515 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,356,184 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 6,041 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,083,433 doses of Moderna and 233,216 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today,2,841,318 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,626,471people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

