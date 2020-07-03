OHA reports 344 new COVID cases; Deschutes Co. jumps by 9

The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Deschutes County, part of a 54-case spike here since the middle of June.

Deschutes County is now reporting 201 total cases of the disease. Health officials on Thursday reported 40 current, active cases; that data hasn’t been updated as of Friday afternoon.

Statewide, the OHA reported 344 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,636.

The state’s death toll remains at 209.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (9), Douglas (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (5), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (18), Linn (2), Malheur (20), Marion (32), Morrow (10), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (49), Union (8), Wasco (10), Washington (46), and Yamhill (1).

Jefferson County’s cases jumped to 127; Crook County jumped to 12. Jefferson County on Friday was put on a “Watch List” of eight Oregon counties with “alarming” spikes.

More than 11,000 Central Oregonians have tested negative for the disease.

The Health Authority also released a table showing recent trends in cases by county between mid-June and the beginning of July.

These trends show where the COVID-19 virus is spreading at the fastest rate and which counties have the highest rates of “sporadic” transmission – i.e., cases that do not have a clear epidemiological link to other outbreaks or clusters of infections and therefore indicate that the virus is spreading uncontained in a community.