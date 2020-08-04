OHA reports 342 new COVID cases as statewide tally nears 20,000

The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported 342 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 19,699.

Five new deaths bring the state death toll to 335.

Locally, Deschutes County reported eight new cases to bring its total to 548; 364 of those patients have recovered.

Crook County reported one new cases to bring its total to 43 while Jefferson County’s 13 new cases bring that total to 324.

St. Charles on Tuesday reported six COVID patients; four are in the ICU and on ventilators.

More than 400,000 Oregonians have tested negative for COVID.