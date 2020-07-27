OHA reports 340 new COVID cases; testing update shows declining positivity rate

Oregon Health Authority reported 340 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 17,088.

No new deaths keep the state’s death toll at 289.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (1), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Malheur (8), Marion (26), Morrow (4), Multnomah (119), Polk (9), Umatilla (47), Wasco (1), Washington (61), and Yamhill (9).

Deschutes County is now reporting 471 cases; 268 patients have recovered.

Four Deschutes County residents have died from COVID complications including three from an outbreak at a memory care facility in Bend.

County health officials on Monday say 60 people at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care have tested positive; 38 residents and 22 staff members.

Crook County has reported 33 cases while Jefferson County has reported 267.

More than 365,000 Oregonians have tested negative including more than 19,000 Central Oregonians.

COVID weekly testing summary shows declining positive rate

According to OHA’s Weekly Testing Summary, 38,179 COVID-19 test results were reported last week, of which 4.8 percent were positive. This represents the first weekly decline in percent positivity since it began increasing in late May.

Unfortunately, OHA continues to receive widespread reports of extended turnaround time from commercial laboratories; in some cases, results are being reported up to two weeks following specimen collection. Supply shortages due to supply chain issues continue to be of concern and OHA is closely monitoring the situation.