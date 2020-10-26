OHA reports 339 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 655, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 42,436.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (8), Crook (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Jackson (15), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (2), Lane (37), Linn (7), Malheur (2), Marion (40), Multnomah (90), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (56), and Yamhill (6).

Statewide, the test positivity rate last week was 6.2%, up from 5.7% the week before.

Crook County has reported 109 cases and two deaths.

Deschutes County has reported 1,132 cases and 13 deaths; 947 patients have recovered as of Friday, the latest data available.

Jefferson County has reported 604 cases and nine deaths.

St. Charles reported Thursday it has seven COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

SCHOOL METRIC WATCH:

Each day we will be posting the Sunday-Saturday running tally of COVID cases in Deschutes County* as they relate to the weekly metrics many are watching for kids to return to school.

Counties need to have 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 people to bring kids back in grades K-3. With about 200,000 residents, Deschutes County’s target number is 60 or fewer total cases.

So far this week, Deschutes County has reported 23 confirmed and presumptive cases since Sunday.

* The final weekly tally reported by the OHA may differ based on a variety of factors.