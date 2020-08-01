OHA reports 330 new COVID cases; 17 in Central Oregon

Oregon Health Authority reported 330 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state total to 18,817.

The OHA reported three new deaths, including a 91-year-old Deschutes County woman whose death was reported locally on Friday, to bring the state’s total to 325.

Nine Deschutes County residents have died from COVID complications, according to Morgan Emerson, a spokeswoman with the county health department.

Six of the deaths are linked to an outbreak at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend, where 41 residents and 23 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Deschutes County reported 12 new COVID cases to bring its total to 530; 340 patients have recovered as of Friday, the latest data available.

Crook County added one case to reach 43 while the four new cases reported in Jefferson County bring its total to 303.

As of Friday, St. Charles reported six COVID patients; three were in the ICU and on ventilators.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (3), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Klamath (1), Lane (12), Linn (6), Malheur (17), Marion (40), Morrow (8), Multnomah (69), Polk (4), Sherman (4), Umatilla (33), Wasco (4), Washington (43), and Yamhill (15).

More than 390,000 Oregonians have tested negative for COVID-19.

The rising cases in Umatilla and Morrow counties forced Gov. Kate Brown last week to place more restrictions on residents there.

Umatilla was put back on the baseline “Stay Home” status while Morrow was pushed back to Level 1 status.