OHA reports 33 new COVID deaths, 1,278 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 33 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,117 the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 1,278 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 346,480.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (25), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (27), Crook (31), Curry (6), Deschutes (105), Douglas (50), Harney (5), Hood River (9), Jackson (66), Jefferson (20), Josephine (19), Klamath (33), Lake (8), Lane (130), Lincoln (20), Linn (73), Malheur (30), Marion (139), Morrow (3), Multnomah (113), Polk (30), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (58), Union (9), Wallowa (4), Wasco (15), Washington (101) and Yamhill (22).

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported 72 COVID patients Wednesday; 11 in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.

Of those 72 patients, 57 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 595, which is 10 more than yesterday. There are 145 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 4 fewer than yesterday.

There are 61 available adult ICU beds out of 680 total (9% availability) and 306 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,138 (7% availability).

10/13/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 61 (9%) 25 (7%) 8 (10%) 9 (10%) 8 (14%) 1 (10%) 4 (8%) 6 (23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 306 (7%) 63 (3%) 18 (3%) 62 (10%) 47 (11%) 6 (13%) 59 (15%) 51 (43%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 13,673 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 12. Of that total, 1,110 were initial doses; 1,150 were second doses and 4,104 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 7,272 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Oct. 12.

The seven-day running average is now 10,229 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,133,104 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,925,240 doses of Moderna and 221,555 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,776,547 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,560,340 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.