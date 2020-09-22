OHA reports 328 new COVID cases; Deschutes Co. spike continues

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 532, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 328 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, today bringing the state total to 31,313.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (10), Hood River (1), Jackson (12), Jefferson (1), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lane (32), Lincoln (1), Linn (10), Malheur (14), Marion (38), Multnomah (60), Polk (9), Umatilla (3), Wasco (25), Washington (42), and Yamhill (6).

Deschutes County’s 11 new cases bring its total to 787; 12 people have died. The county had 90 active cases as of Monday afternoon.

Crook County has reported 61 cases and 1 death.

Jefferson County has reported 513 cases and 8 deaths.

St. Charles on Tuesday reported six COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.