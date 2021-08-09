OHA reports 3,229 new COVID cases, 14 deaths Friday-Sunday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 14 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,903, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 3,229 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 230,103.

The 3,229 cases reported today include new infections recorded by counties for the three-day period between Friday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 8.

Oregon reported 1,032 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Friday, 964 on Saturday, and 1,233 cases Sunday.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (55), Clackamas (254), Clatsop (55), Columbia (18), Coos (46), Crook (13), Curry (7), Deschutes (240), Douglas (278), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (15), Jackson (49), Jefferson (21), Josephine (239), Klamath (25), Lane (624), Lincoln (17), Linn (152), Malheur (7), Marion (113), Morrow (26), Multnomah (538), Polk (25), Sherman (2), Tillamook (79), Umatilla (85), Union (47), Wallowa (7), Wasco (32), Washington (106) and Yamhill (44).

OHA working with county and hospital officials on outbreak linked to Medford hospital

OHA and Jackson County Public Health are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak associated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. Jackson County Public Health is collaborating with Asante to support the medical center as they respond to the outbreak.

Cases have been identified among residents of Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties.

OHA and Jackson County public health officials began investigating two separate department outbreaks at the medical center in early July, which were reported in the OHA Weekly Workplace Outbreak Report.

Last week, Asante reported a significant increase in cases from multiple departments, leading OHA to consolidate the departmental outbreaks. As of today, OHA is aware of 61 cases associated with the ongoing outbreak at the medical center in Medford.

A sample of the cases was sequenced and all were identified as the Delta variant.

This outbreak comes as cases and outbreaks are rising throughout the United States and Oregon. In recent weeks, OHA has recorded a large increase in COVID-19 cases. That rise is linked to the spread of the Delta variant, which now accounts for nearly 100% of Oregon’s new cases.

COVID-19 vaccines remain our strongest prevention tool against the rapidly spreading Delta variant. OHA anticipates outbreaks will continue to occur, particularly in communities with low vaccination rates.

OHA encourage all eligible residents to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves and those who cannot be vaccinated, such as children under 12 years of age.

Since late July, OHA has recommended that all persons, regardless of their vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in public spaces. OHA also encourages all Oregonians to consider masking if they plan to attend crowded outdoor events, especially if they are at higher risk for complications from COVID-19 or live with individuals who are unvaccinated or at higher risk for complications from COVID-19.

Race and ethnicity data changes for vaccinated people

OHA is updating rarest race and ethnicity data for more than 1 in 10 people vaccinated who are currently grouped as “Other Race” or “Unknown.” The race and ethnicity data of approximately 34,000 people will change and will cause increases in vaccination coverage for all racial and ethnic identities. Additionally, there will be a routine, monthly refresh of the vaccine data from ALERT IIS.

OHA aligns county community spread metrics with CDC

Starting today, OHA will update the tracking and reporting of community spread of COVID-19 in Oregon counties to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) levels of community transmission by:

Switching from tracking the previous two full weeks to the previous full week from Sunday through Saturday,

Applying case rate per 100,000 and test positivity to all counties, and

Adjusting terminology and case rate thresholds for the levels of community transmission (low, moderate, substantial or high).

OHA will continue to report data on cases, case rates per 100,000 residents and test positivity by county in the County Community Transmission report on Mondays and in the Public Health Indicators dashboard on Tuesdays.

The data will be presented by week and will show data from the previous four full weeks. Current county community transmission will be based on the previous week’s data.

This will enable community partners to make informed decisions regarding screening testing in K–12 schools and in health care infection control practices.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 3,054 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,201 doses were administered on Aug. 8 and 853 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 8.

The seven-day running average is now 5,255 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,694,483 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,798,025 first and second doses of Moderna and 185,762 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,522,845 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,333,670 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,049,245 doses of Pfizer, 2,325,580 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported 33 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 575, which is 21 more than yesterday. There are 148 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.