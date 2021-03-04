OHA reports 32 new COVID deaths; Deschutes Co. adds 26 cases

There are 32 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,284, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 392 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 156,673.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (8), Clackamas (24), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (21), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (23), Grant (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (37), Jefferson (10), Josephine (23), Klamath (7), Lake (4), Lane (18), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Malheur (1), Marion (38), Morrow (1), Multnomah (52), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (18), Union (8), Wallowa (1), Washington (34) and Yamhill (6).

Deschutes County has reported 6,001 cases and 63 deaths – including an 85-year-old woman who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Feb. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Crook County has reported 780 cases and 18 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,976 cases and 30 deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 36,410

Crook County: 3,364

Jefferson County: 3,992

Today, OHA reported that 24,014 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 16,376 doses were administered on March 3 and 7,638 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 3.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,043,609 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,341,775 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported Thursday it had 13 COVID patients; one was in the ICU and on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 140, which is the same total from yesterday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Tableau technical difficulties

Tableau engineers have resolved an issue that was preventing users from viewing and interacting with Tableau Public. Engineers are continuing to monitor the situation to ensure all services are operational. OHA appreciates your patience while this issue is fully resolved.

