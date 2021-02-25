OHA reports 32 new COVID deaths; 437 cases statewide

The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 437 new cases and 32 COVID-related deaths.

Oregon’s death toll has reached 2,194. There have been 154,062 reported cases.

Deschutes County has reported 5,922 total cases and 58 deaths.

The county currently has 1,952 active cases – that’s one in 101 residents; 3,912 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 779 cases and 18 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,941 cases and 27 deaths.

Information on case counts and deaths for all Oregon counties, as well as demographic information for all Oregon cases and deaths, can be found on Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Page.

Vaccinations:

Deschutes County: 31,584

Crook County: 2,715

Jefferson County: 3,563

Hospitalizations:

St. Charles reported Wednesday it had 15 COVID patients; two are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.