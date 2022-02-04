OHA reports 31% of last week’s COVID cases were fully vaccinated, boosted

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 18 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,181, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Thursday.

OHA reported 5,417 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 649,389.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (24), Benton (132), Clackamas (325), Clatsop (53), Columbia (77), Coos (101), Crook (52), Curry (37), Deschutes (289), Douglas (145), Gilliam (1), Grant (6), Harney (8), Hood River (25), Jackson (298), Jefferson (108), Josephine (117), Klamath (119), Lake (10), Lane (546), Lincoln (73), Linn (267), Malheur (78), Marion (629), Morrow (5), Multnomah (592), Polk (110), Sherman (2), Tillamook (40), Umatilla (178), Union (36), Wallowa (14), Wasco (48), Washington (586) and Yamhill (286).

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, reported 44,421 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 29.

Of those cases, 28,990, or 65.3%, were unvaccinated people and 15,431, or 34.1%, were vaccine breakthrough cases.

Among the vaccine breakthrough cases, 4,852, or 31.4%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 48. One hundred twenty-eight breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 1,223 cases in people aged 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 123,740 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all breakthrough cases is 41. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

The report shows the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is more than 3.1 times higher than in vaccinated people and 6.4 times higher than in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

To date, 2.7% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.6% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died is 81.

As case counts have increased dramatically during the Omicron surge, breakthrough case ascertainment has been unable to keep pace with the volume of reported cases because about a third of recent case vaccination status is unknown.

OHA is working toward alternative methods to identify vaccination status for all reported cases in a timely manner.

Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, to get a booster shot.

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

Pediatric cases update

COVID-19 cases continue to be high among children ages 0 to 17 with the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to the latest weekly dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon. OHA continues to monitor trends.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles did not update their COVID numbers Thursday, but on Friday reported 75 inpatients; seven are in the ICU, and six are on ventilators.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,087, which is 17 fewer than yesterday. There are 183 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than yesterday.

There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 632 total (9% availability) and 250 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,141 (6% availability).

2/3/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 57 (9%) 22 (6%) 7 (9%) 13 (24%) 4 (7%) 0 (0%) 4 (10%) 7 (27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 250 (6%) 40 (2%) 14 (3%) 59 (11%) 37 (8%) 4 (8%) 51 (12%) 45 (38%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 9,587 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 2. Of that total, 808 were initial doses, 909 were second doses and 3,081 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 4,663 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 2.

The seven-day running average is now 9,396 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,062,984 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 213,676 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,666,551 doses of Moderna and 265,589 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,131,996 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,831,492 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.