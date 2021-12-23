OHA reports 31 new COVID deaths, 1,197 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 31 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,590, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Wednesday.

OHA reported 1,197 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the state total to 409,232.

Note: The review of the approximately 550 death records is now complete. Every record was reviewed to determine whether they met the COVID-19 case definition and OHA reported out the information as the individual reviews were completed. Due to lags that occur in death reporting and the death certification processes, there will always be deaths reported with a lag, but the catch-up work is complete.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (19), Clackamas (120), Clatsop (9), Columbia (17), Coos (25), Crook (11), Curry (5), Deschutes (98), Douglas (27), Grant (9), Harney (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (73), Jefferson (6), Josephine (38), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (106), Lincoln (4), Linn (52), Malheur (2), Marion (86), Morrow (8), Multnomah (253), Polk (22), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (13), Union (2), Wasco (4), Washington (122), Yamhill (20).

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Oregon makes progress toward goal of 1 million people boosted before February

Last week, Governor Kate Brown announced a goal of getting 1 million more Oregonians a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January as the state prepares to confront a projected surge in cases from the Omicron variant.

Oregonians who are currently eligible for a booster dose have accepted the challenge to protect themselves, their families, their coworkers and their fellow Oregonians from COVID-19.

Around the state, Oregonians have turned out to receive their booster doses at community vaccination events, pharmacies, Tribal clinics, federally qualified health centers and medical providers.

When the challenge started on Dec. 17, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since Dec. 17, 96,339 Oregonians have received a booster. As of today, Oregon needs 903,661 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

OHA updates hours for high-volume vaccine sites in Oregon for more public convenience

You can protect yourself against all COVID-19 variants by getting vaccinated and getting a booster, if you are eligible. Several sites around the state can accommodate large numbers of people seeking vaccinations. These high-volume sites offer all three COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and pediatric doses. They have added availabilities over the holiday season.

Here are the details:

Deschutes County Fairgrounds, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond operates a drive-through clinic.

Open every day, 12 to 7 p.m.

Closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 3

Learn more on the Deschutes County Public Health website.

Jackson County Expo Center, 1 Peninger St., Central Point

Open every Monday through Thursday, 12 to 7 p.m.

Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sundays in December, family fun clinic, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed every Friday and Saturday

Closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 26 and Dec. 31 through Jan. 1

Learn more on the Jackson County Public Health website.

Lane County, PeaceHealth Riverbend Annex, 123 International Way, Springfield

Open every Tuesday through Saturday, 12 to 7 p.m.

Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed every Monday (including Jan. 3)

Closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 27

Learn more on the Lane County Public Health website.

Marion County, Oregon Health Authority Warehouse, 3455 Aumsville Hwy SE, Salem

Open every Monday through Saturday, 12 to 7 p.m.

Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25

Learn more on the Marion County Public Health website.

Multnomah County, former Kmart building, 440 NW Burnside Rd., Gresham

Open every Monday through Saturday, 12 to 7 p.m.

Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25

Site closing Dec. 30 and relocating to Multnomah Greyhound Park. Opening date TBD

Learn more on the Multnomah County Public Health website.

Washington County, Tektronix, 14200 SW Karl Braun Drive, Building 58, Beaverton

Open every Monday through Saturday, 12 to 7 p.m.

Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 26

Learn more on the Washington County Public Health website.

For more information about vaccination clinics and providers near you at GetVaccinated.Oregon.gov.

OHA releases 2020 COVID-19 Year-In-Review Data Report

Today, OHA released the 2020 COVID-19 Year-in-Review Data Report.

The report serves as a summary of trends and key statistics from the first calendar year of the COVID-19 pandemic response in Oregon, as well as the pandemic’s disproportionate impacts on communities of color.

The report includes case counts and rates, along with hospitalization and death data from 2020 with comparisons across geography, race, ethnicity, sex and age. Breaking down COVID-19 data by race, ethnicity, sex, age and geography helps Oregon’s public health system respond to health inequities in Oregon.

On Feb. 28, 2020, OHA reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oregon. By Dec. 31, 2020, 121,440 cases of COVID-19 were reported to OHA. Of these cases, 7,416 (6.1%) were hospitalized and 2,061 (1.7%) died.

In 2020, COVID-19 intensified many of the inequities that already existed in Oregon, affecting communities of color the most. American Indian and Alaska Native persons, Asian and Asian American persons, Black, African and African American persons, Hispanic and Latino/a/x persons and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander persons had higher hospitalization and death rates when compared to white persons.

Lack of access to health care, language barriers, crowded working conditions, lower-income jobs and distrust in government due to historical racism all exacerbated the impact of COVID-19 in communities of color.

Among those with COVID-19 in 2020, people 80 and older were most likely to be hospitalized (30% of all hospitalizations) and most likely to die (23% of all hospitalizations) in association with COVID-19, compared to all other age groups. Overall annual case rates varied significantly by county of residence.

This report is a unique opportunity to reflect on the initial burden of COVID-19 during 2020 and inform the ways we respond to COVID-19 and similar public health threats in the future.

COVID-19 weekly cases rise, hospitalizations and deaths decline

OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released today, shows an increase in daily cases and decreases in hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 5,589 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 19. That is a 10% increase from the previous week.

There were 147,233 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Dec. 12 through Dec. 18. The percentage of positive tests fell to 4.8%, down slightly from 5.0% last week.

There were 286 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 360 last week.

There were 114 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths this week, down from 152 the previous week.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 53 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Note: The “Recovery” section of the Weekly Report has been permanently removed beginning today. This section is now published in the 2020 COVID-19 Year-in-Review Data Report because it includes data last collected in 2020.

In addition, the “HOSCAP” section of the Weekly Report now includes a link to the HOSCAP Tableau Dashboard in place of the weekly hospital capacity tables.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had 22 COVID patients; two are in the ICU and on ventilators.

Of those 22 patients, none are fully vaccinated.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 342, which is four more than yesterday. There are 87 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 673 total (9% availability) and 269 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,135 (7% availability).

12/22/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 59 (9%) 27 (7%) 0 (0%) 7 (8%) 8 (14%) 3 (30%) 7 (17%) 7 (27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 269 (7%) 41 (2%) 7 (1%) 57 (10%) 34 (8%) 10 (20%) 51 (12%) 69 (58%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 29,308 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 21. Of that total, 2,021 were initial doses, 1,459 were second doses and 11,336 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 14,392 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Dec. 21.

The seven-day running average is now 19,182 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,739,956 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 153,545 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,454,531 doses of Moderna and 253,827 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,028,069 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,752,626 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.