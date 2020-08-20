OHA reports 301 new COVID cases; local cases trending downward

COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 412, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 to bring the state total to 24,165.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Deschutes (1), Douglas (2), Jackson (18), Jefferson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (7), Lincoln (4), Linn (6), Malheur (7), Marion (54), Morrow (5), Multnomah (57), Polk (5), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (19), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (50), and Yamhill (12).

The OHA has recorded 655 cases of COVID in Deschutes County; 11 people have died and 438 have recovered.

Deschutes County has reported 22 cases since Sunday and is trending toward its lowest number of weekly cases (Sun-Sat) since late June.

Crook County has reported just 2 cases since Sunday – three times this week it’s reported zero new cases.

The OHA has recorded 54 total cases there and one death.

In Jefferson County, 430 cases have been recorded; six people have died.

St. Charles reports it has eight COVID patients; one is in the ICU.