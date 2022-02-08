OHA reports 30 new deaths, nearly 8K new COVID cases

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 30 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,244, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 7,928 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 662,250.

The 30 new deaths and 7,928 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Feb. 4 and Feb. 6.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (22), Benton (242), Clackamas (652), Clatsop (63), Columbia (104), Coos (110), Crook (89), Curry (42), Deschutes (561), Douglas (178), Gilliam (1), Harney (7), Hood River (22), Jackson (416), Jefferson (97), Josephine (133), Klamath (178), Lake (2), Lane (776), Lincoln (110), Linn (384), Malheur (43), Marion (774), Morrow (13), Multnomah (1216), Polk (213), Sherman (1), Tillamook (34), Umatilla (98), Union (22), Wallowa (12), Wasco (35), Washington (1088) and Yamhill (190).

Oregon reports 4,053 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 4, 2,047 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 5 and 1,828 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles Hospital reported Monday they were caring for 69 COVID patients, with nine in the ICU and seven on ventilators.

In the ICU, one of the patients is fully vaccinated.

of the patients is fully vaccinated. Of the 69 COVID-positive inpatients, 26 are fully vaccinated 16 are under the age of 60 ( 5 fully vaccinated) 53 are aged 60 or older ( 21 fully vaccinated)

COVID-positive inpatients, are fully vaccinated

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,072, which is one fewer than yesterday. There are 197 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 15 more than yesterday.

There are 66 available adult ICU beds out of 618 total (11% availability) and 339 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,113 (8% availability).

2/7/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 66 (11%) 31 (9%) 7 (8%) 10 (21%) 4 (7%) 0 (0%) 9 (20%) 5 (18%) Adult non-ICU beds available 339 (8%) 69 (3%) 10 (2%) 48 (9%) 48 (11%) 13 (26%) 103 (24%) 48 (39%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 2,909 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 6. Of that total, 141 were initial doses, 191 were second doses and 708 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,853 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 6.

The seven-day running average is now 7,890 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,079,976 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 217,352 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,675,773 doses of Moderna and 266,211 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,137,369 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,837,315 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

