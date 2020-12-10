OHA reports 30 new COVID deaths; weekly cases, hospitalizations set new records

COVID-19 has claimed 30 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,110 the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 1,243 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 88,287.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (11), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Coos (18), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (51), Douglas (27), Grant (4), Hood River (16), Jackson (54), Jefferson (22), Josephine (16), Klamath (36), Lake (3), Lane (85), Lincoln (14), Linn (33), Malheur (22), Marion (192), Morrow (3), Multnomah (208), Polk (26), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (30), Union (7), Wasco (9), Washington (163), Yamhill (57).

According to the OHA, 95% of the new and presumptive cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

Deschutes County has reported 2,969 cases and 15 deaths; 997 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 309 cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,035 cases and 11 deaths.

St. Charles reported Wednesday it had 39 COVID patients; seven are in the ICU and five are on a ventilator.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 580, that’s 27 more than Tuesday.

There are 132 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, five more than Tuesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times.

The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay.

Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Weekly cases, hospitalizations set new pandemic highs

OHA’s COVID-19 weekly report released Wednesday, set weekly highs for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the third consecutive week.

OHA reported 10,355 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 6, a 14% increase over the previous week and the seventh consecutive record high weekly case count.

Hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 increased to 494, a 24% increase and an average of 70 per day.

There were 133 reported COVID-19 reported deaths, up from 86 the previous week and an average of 19 per day – the highest since the pandemic began.

People aged 20 to 49 have accounted for 55% of the cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 76%of the deaths.

Finally, During the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, the number of COVID-19 tests administered to Oregonians increased significantly to 170,964. The percentage of positive tests was 8.1%.