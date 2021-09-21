OHA reports 30 new COVID deaths, 1,707 cases; hospitalizations continue to drop

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 30 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,624, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 1,707 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 314,841.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (18), Clackamas (110), Clatsop (15), Columbia (12), Coos (86), Crook (13), Curry (11), Deschutes (80), Douglas (85), Grant (29), Harney (34), Hood River (4), Jackson (76), Jefferson (17), Josephine (25), Klamath (83), Lake (22), Lane (157), Lincoln (19), Linn (46), Malheur (60), Marion (173), Morrow (7), Multnomah (86), Polk (56), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (134), Union (21), Wasco (34), Washington (100) and Yamhill (71).

Public Health Indicators Dashboard update

Today, OHA updated the summary tables for the Public Health Indicators Dashboard to include counts in addition to percentages for 1) emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illness visits, 2) timely case follow-up by local public health departments, and 3) cases traced to a known source.

These dashboards are published weekly on Tuesdays with the most recent full week’s data. An error was identified and corrected in the percentage of COVID-19-like illness calculation, bringing the Public Health Indicators Dashboard into alignment with the emergency department data published daily in Oregon’s COVID-19 Update.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 88 COVID patients, 15 are in the ICU and 12 are on ventilators.

Of those 88 patients, 72 are not fully vaccinated, according to St. Charles.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 944, which is 24 fewer than yesterday. There are 264 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 14 fewer than yesterday.

There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 655 total (9% availability) and 347 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,280 (8% availability).

9/21/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 59 (9%) 26 (7%) 3 (3%) 5 (11%) 7 (12%) 1 (10%) 14 (26%) 3 (12%) Adult non-ICU beds available 347 (8%) 84 (4%) 12 (2%) 78 (13%) 41 (9%) 7 (14%) 78 (19%) 47 (41%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 7,500 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 20. Of this total, 3,206 were administered on Sept. 20: 1,322 were initial doses, 1,293 were second doses and 563 were third doses. The remaining 4,294 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 20.

The seven-day running average is now 7,754 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,925,018 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,889,267 doses of Moderna and 211,054 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,710,562 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,474,067 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 related data dashboards and have been updated today.