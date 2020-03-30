OHA reports 3 new Deschutes County COVID-19 cases; statewide total now 606

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 16, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.

Two new cases were reported in Deschutes County, bringing the total to 25.

Oregon Health Authority reported 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 606. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (4), Jackson (1), Josephine (4), Lane (2), Marion (14), Multnomah (9), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Wasco (2), Washington (14), Yamhill (1).

Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

The latest deaths are a 91-year-old man in Yamhill County, a 80-year-old man in Clackamas County and a 91-year-old man in Linn County. All three had underlying medical conditions.

Statewide, 12,277 people have tested negative for the disease including 244 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Of the 606 patients in Oregon currently battling COVID-19, 39 are on a ventilator and at least 140 are hospitalized.

