OHA reports 3 new Deschutes Co. cases; Trump approves Oregon disaster declaration

The Oregon Health Authority reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including three in Deschutes County.

There are now 23 people confirmed locally with the disease; 548 statewide.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (3), Deschutes (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (11), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (1), Linn (4), Marion (15), Multnomah (10), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (14). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/ coronavirus

You can find a breakdown of the cases by age and gender as well information on available hospital beds and ventilators statewide.

Overall, 10,878 people in Oregon have tested negative for the disease, including 196 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Sunday’s new numbers come as President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Oregon due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The declaration orders federal assistance to aid state, tribal and local recovery efforts. The order is back-dated to Jan. 20 and brings to 18 the number of states with disaster declarations due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on March 8. On March 23, she issued an executive order directing residents to stay home to the maximum extent possible and ordered the closure of retail businesses where close personal contact is difficult to avoid, such as hair salons, gyms and theaters.

