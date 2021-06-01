OHA reports 3 new deaths, 177 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,674, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 177 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 201,649.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (11), Columbia (3), Crook (3), Deschutes (9), Douglas (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (5), Lane (20), Linn (4), Marion (25), Multnomah (35), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (48) and Yamhill (1).

Deschutes County cases continue to fall.

Last week, the county reported 220 total cases, down from 273 the previous week and 461 the week before that.

It’s the fourth straight week of declining cases.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 4,361 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 3,622 doses were administered on May 31 and 739 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 31.

The seven-day running average is now 22,982 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,213,453 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,602,928 first and second doses of Moderna and 143,524 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 1,853,468 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,242,712 people who have had at least one dose.

To date, 2,734,875 doses of Pfizer, 2,153,400 doses of Moderna and 294,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 35 COVID patients; eight are on the ICU and six are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 238, which is 11 fewer than yesterday. There are 67 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six more than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,783, which is an 8.0% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 273.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Oregon updates vaccine waste disclosure1,2,3

In Oregon, OHA recognizes that as we create more opportunities to vaccinate more people, we also increase the likelihood of leaving unused doses in a vial.

While OHA and the state’s vaccine providers continue to follow best practices to use every dose possible, we do not want that to be at the expense of missing an opportunity to vaccinate every eligible person when they are ready to get vaccinated.

Learn more about OHA’s strategies for minimizing vaccine waste on our COVID-19 vaccine provider resources webpage. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in our daily media release and on our Covid-19 vaccine webpage.