OHA reports 3 new COVID deaths, 505 cases statewide

There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,373, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 505 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 163,295.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (14), Clackamas (74), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (15), Crook (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (11), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (30), Jefferson (2), Josephine (16), Klamath (6), Lane (25), Lincoln (2), Linn (11), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Multnomah (108), Polk (14), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (7), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (67) and Yamhill (10).

Deschutes County has had more than 20 COVID cases per day for three days straight.

Due to a delay in laboratory reporting, OHA received a large quantity of approximately 5,800 electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) on March 25 for Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties. The reports are from Jan. 20, 2021, through March 23, 2021. As a result, daily ELR totals and case counts are higher for March 25 than anticipated for these three counties.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County has vaccinated 54,908 people.

Jefferson County climbed Friday to 6,051 vaccinations.

Crook County has vaccinated 5,487 residents.

On Friday, OHA reported that 41,716 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 25,541 doses were administered on March 25 and 16,175 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 25.

Oregon has now administered a total of 826,177 first and second doses of Pfizer, 791,858 first and second doses of Moderna and 36,674 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 1,021,995 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 108, which is the same as yesterday. There are 18 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Deaths

Oregon’s 2,371st COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Coos County who died on March 1 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,372nd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on March 10 and died on March 24 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,373rd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on March 6 and died on March 24 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Note: Additional information is now known about Oregon’s 2,369th death, a 56-year-old woman in Coos County. She died on March 21.

