OHA reports 3 new COVID deaths, 436 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,686, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The OHA reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 202,675.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (66), Columbia (4), Crook (15), Curry (4), Deschutes (27), Douglas (24), Grant (2), Harney (5), Jackson (14), Jefferson (6), Josephine (4), Klamath (7), Lane (38), Lincoln (3), Linn (27), Malheur (1), Marion (49), Morrow (6), Multnomah (45), Polk (9), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (12), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (48) and Yamhill (9).

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Cases by County:

1,227 in Crook County

9,734 in Deschutes County

2,332 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Deaths by County:

22 in Crook County

79 in Deschutes County

38 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Vaccination data by County:

9,269 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Crook County.

108,581 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Deschutes County.

10,009 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Jefferson County.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 25,237 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 9,587 doses were administered on June 3 and 15,650 were administered prior to June 3.

The seven-day running average is now 17,551 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,246,996 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,625,362 first and second doses of Moderna and 147,285 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,893,574 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,265,143 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,830,725 doses of Pfizer, 2,160,320 doses of Moderna and 298,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported it had 31 COVID patients; six were in the ICU and four are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 219, which is nine fewer than yesterday. There are 57 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,668, which is a 9.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 257.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.