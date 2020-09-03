OHA reports 3 new COVID deaths; 274 new cases

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 470, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 274 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID bringing the state total to 27,336.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (24), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (23), Marion (36), Morrow (7), Multnomah (65), Umatilla (15), Wasco (4), Washington (40), and Yamhill (6).

Deschutes County has reported 698 COVID cases and 11 deaths. As of Wednesday, the latest data available, 616 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 55 cases and one death. Jefferson County has reported 467 cases and seven deaths.

St. Charles on Thursday reported three COVID patients; two of whom are in the ICU and on ventilators