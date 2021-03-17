OHA reports 3 new Central Oregon COVID-related deaths; 239 cases statewide

The OHA reported three new COVID deaths on Wednesday and released updated information from Tuesday that included the deaths of three Central Oregonians.

A 77-year-old Deschutes County man died Jan. 7th at St. Charles in Bend. He had underlying conditions.

An 85-year-old Deschutes County man died March 8th at his home. He also had underlying conditions.

And in Jefferson County, a 57-year-old man died Jan. 6th at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. It’s unknown if he had any underlying conditions.

Statewide, 2,349 deaths have been reported.

The OHA reported 239 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 160,259

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (7), Columbia (2), Coos (10), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (8), Grant (6), Jackson (25), Jefferson (2), Josephine (16), Klamath (2), Lane (16), Lincoln (3), Linn (6), Malheur (3), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (24), Polk (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Washington (28), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (4).

Deschutes County has reported 6,141 cases and 70 deaths.

The county currently has 989 “active cases” – that’s one in 199 residents; 5,075 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 789 cases and 18 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,996 cases and 31 deaths.

Oregon counties have new outdoor capacity limits for outdoor recreation and outdoor entertainment

Under the direction of Governor Kate Brown, outdoor capacity limits are now updated for outdoor recreation and fitness, and outdoor entertainment for Oregon counties. As of today, outdoor entertainment establishments and outdoor recreation and fitness establishments in all Oregon counties may allow the following:

Lower risk: Maximum 50% occupancy

Moderate risk: Maximum 25% occupancy

High risk: Maximum 15% occupancy

Extreme risk: Maximum 50 people

For updated outdoor capacity limits, please refer to the Sector Risk Level Guidance Chart.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 46,392

Crook County: 4,732

Jefferson County: 5,001

Today, OHA reported that 15,289 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 7,849 doses were administered on March 16 and 7,440 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 16.

Today’s vaccine totals are lower than usual due to an outage in the ALERT IIS system that affected several states. It is anticipated that the number of doses from March 15 and 16 will increase over the coming days as providers catch up on submitting data to ALERT IIS.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,363,311 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,777,145 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported Wednesday it had 11 COVID patients; two were in the ICU but neither is on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 108, which is 11 fewer than yesterday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

OHA provides downloadable vaccination data

OHA is now providing access to download the data that powers our vaccination dashboards as a CSV or Excel file. OHA currently posts summary tables for all existing COVID-19 case dashboards that are featured on weekdays, and OHA will now do the same for the vaccine dashboard.

The vaccine summary table is available here.