OHA reports 2nd highest number of new COVID cases in one day, at 277

The Oregon Health Authority reported 277 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 8,094.

It’s the second-highest daily amount of cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The record high was set at 278 cases after an outbreak at a church in Union County.

One new death raises the state’s death toll to 202.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (3), Jefferson (3), Josephine (2), Lake (1), Lane (14), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (12), Marion (32), Morrow (5), Multnomah (59), Polk (2), Umatilla (56), Union (11), Wasco (2), Washington (44), Yamhill (4).

Three new cases in Deschutes County brings its total to 162; 143 of those patients have recovered.

Crook County now has ten cases. Three new cases in Jefferson county raise its total to 94.

As of Thursday, more than 210,000 people have tested negative for the disease.