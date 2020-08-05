OHA reports 299 new COVID cases; Umatilla Co. Walmart outbreak sickens 27

The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 299 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 to bring the statewide total to 19,979.

Five new deaths bring that total to 338.

Locally, Deschutes County reported seven new cases to bring its total to 555; 373 patients have recovered.

St. Charles reported it had 10 COVID patients Wednesday morning; four are in the ICU and on ventilators.

The hospital released a new video Tuesday showing some of the behind-the-scenes work with COVID patients.

Statewide, 228 patients are hospitalized with confirmed or presumed COVID, 60 are in the ICU and 25 are on ventilators.

Crook County is reporting 42 total cases while the nine new cases in Jefferson County bring that total to 332.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (12), Jefferson (9), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Lincoln (19), Linn (8), Malheur (7), Marion (42), Morrow (10), Multnomah (59), Polk (2), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (26), Wasco (1), Washington (48), and Yamhill (6).

Outbreaks surpass 20 cases

An outbreak of 27 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Walmart in Umatilla County.

The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to a worker.

The outbreak investigation started on July 9, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

An outbreak of 20 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at the OR1 Construction site in Multnomah County.

The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to a worker. The outbreak investigation started on July 8, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at the Lamb Weston facilities in Boardman.

The Lamb Weston West location has 21 cases, the Lamb Weston East location has 31 cases and the Lamb Weston Packing Center has 22 cases.

These case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to a worker. The outbreak investigation started on July 1, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

State and county public health officials are working with these organizations to address the outbreaks and protect the health of workers.

OHA Releases Weekly Report

The OHA on Wednesday also released its COVID-19 Weekly Report, which stated that during the week of July 27 through Aug. 2, OHA recorded 2,278 new cases of COVID-19 infection — up slightly from last week’s tally of 2,241.

In addition, 39 Oregonians were reported to have died, up from last week’s toll of 27.

The percentage of tests positive increased from 5.1 percent to 6.4 percent, and hospitalizations rose to 141, up from the previous week’s 127.

The age group with the highest incidence of reported infection continues to be 20-29-year-olds, with rates decreasing in subsequent decades of life. Most cases continue to be “sporadic,” meaning that no source for the case was identified.