OHA reports 294 new COVID cases; 18 in Central Oregon

The Oregon Health Authority reported 294 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 22,300.

Eight new deaths were reported to bring the death toll to 383.

One of the deaths reported Thursday was an 85-year-old Deschutes County man who was a resident at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care. His death, the eighth linked to an outbreak at the assisted living facility, was reported locally on Wednesday.

In all, 11 Deschutes County residents have died from COVID complications.

The county has reported 621 COVID cases; 405 patients have recovered.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (5), Clackamas (14), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (16), Jefferson (13), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (7), Lincoln (7), Linn (4), Malheur (12), Marion (35), Morrow (6), Multnomah (84), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (20), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (36), and Yamhill (9).

Crook County has reported 51 cases and 1 death; Jefferson County has reported 392 cases and four deaths.

St. Charles on Thursday reported 10 COVID patients; two are in the ICU and on ventilators.