OHA reports 2,895 new COVID cases over weekend; statewide deaths surpass 4,000

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,002, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon’s 3,991st COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Sept. 28 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,992nd COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 8 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

The OHA reported 2,895 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 343,993.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today – from Friday, Saturday and Sunday – are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (86), Clackamas (212), Clatsop (15), Columbia (57), Coos (43), Crook (10), Curry (13), Deschutes (275), Douglas (62), Gilliam (2), Grant (4), Harney (8), Hood River (30), Jackson (126), Jefferson (50), Josephine (69), Klamath (58), Lake (6), Lane (259), Lincoln (26), Linn (181), Malheur (35), Marion (277), Morrow (13), Multnomah (374), Polk (37), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (94), Union (26), Wallowa (7), Wasco (12), Washington (322), Wheeler (11) and Yamhill (73).

COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon top 4,000 over the weekend

“Today, Oregon has now recorded more than 4,000 deaths,” said Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen. “That’s two short months since we last paused to mark the painful milestone of 3,000 COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon. Our condolences go out to everyone who has lost a loved one, a family member, a friend or a neighbor.

“These two milestones tell the story of how swiftly and severely the Delta variant has moved through our communities.

“This is even more heartbreaking because many of these deaths are preventable. COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout Oregon, and the vaccines are our best protection against serious illness and death from this virus. My message to Oregonians today is simple: The Delta variant has changed everything. Please, get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 644, which is five fewer than yesterday. There are 170 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than yesterday.

There are 44 available adult ICU beds out of 675 total (7% availability) and 334 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,106 (8% availability).

10/11/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 44 (7%) 19 (5%) 9 (11%) 6 (7%) 3 (5%) 1 (10%) 3 (6%) 3 (12%) Adult non-ICU beds available 334 (8%) 95 (5%) 17 (3%) 60 (10%) 44 (10%) 9 (18%) 69 (17%) 40 (35%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 6,360 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 10. Of this total, 2,218 were administered on Oct. 10: 398 were initial doses; 302 were second doses and 1,506 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 4,412 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Oct. 10.

The seven-day running average is now 10,849 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,113,386 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,922,372 doses of Moderna and 220,670 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,771,530 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,554,094 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.