OHA reports 285 new COVID cases; 1 new death

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 326, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

The OHA reported 285 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 19,097.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Lane (7), Linn (4), Malheur (10), Marion (53), Morrow (8), Multnomah (48), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (20), Wasco (3), Washington (47), and Yamhill (9).

Deschutes County’s eight new cases bring the total to 537; 340 patients have recovered, as of Friday, the latest data available.

Nine Deschutes County residents have died, including six residents of the Mt. Bachelor Memory Care Center in Bend.

An outbreak there has sickened 41 residents and 24 staff members.

Crook County has reported 43 cases; Jefferson County’s new cases bring its total to 310.

Nearly 395,000 Oregonians have tested negative for COVID-19.