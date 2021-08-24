OHA reports 2,804 new COVID cases; Deschutes Co. man among 30 statewide deaths

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 30 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,066 the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

Oregon’s 3,066th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 21 at St. Charles in Bend.

He had underlying conditions.

Oregon Health Authority reported 2,804 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 260,425.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (37), Clackamas (171), Clatsop (46), Columbia (15), Coos (65), Crook (22), Curry (24), Deschutes (135), Douglas (240), Gilliam (1), Grant (4), Harney (7), Hood River (12), Jackson (242), Jefferson (7), Josephine (195), Klamath (25), Lake (3), Lane (195), Lincoln (72), Linn (110), Malheur (47), Marion (464), Morrow (10), Multnomah (152), Polk (45), Sherman (3), Tillamook (26) Umatilla (87), Union (15), Wallowa (4), Wasco (50), Washington (162) and Yamhill (104).

The 1,000 hospitalizations are a pandemic high for the state.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 7,928 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 2,230 were initial doses and 1,220 were second doses administered on Aug. 23. The remaining 3,831 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 23.

The seven-day running average is now 7,630 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,766,837 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,828,862 first and second doses of Moderna and 194,837 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,591,903 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,377,102 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,000 which is 63 more than yesterday. There are 283 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 30 more than yesterday.

There are 45 available adult ICU beds out of 667 total (7% availability) and 369 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,191 (9% availability).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, an urgent care center will help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 68 COVID patients; 14 are in the ICU and on a ventilator.

“Today, OHA is reporting 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a pandemic high and yet another grim milestone in Oregon’s ongoing struggle with the virus, said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state health officer.

“This represents 1,000 people who spent the night in the hospital being away from their families and being cared for by health care providers who even in their exhausted states, are continuing to care for those who are sick with this virus. My thoughts are with all of them.

“We are far exceeding the hospitalization numbers we saw during the pre-vaccination surges of last fall and winter. This is putting an unprecedented strain on our local hospitals. Already, we have seen some hospitals suspend much-needed medical procedures because of the overflowing capacity. This affects every Oregonian family and it is not sustainable.

“The overwhelming majority of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals are unvaccinated. The Delta variant is highly contagious. Unvaccinated people are at the most serious risk of hospitalization and, tragically, even death from the disease. I urge everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to please make a plan and get the vaccine. And I urge everyone to wear masks in indoor public settings, or when outdoors among large gatherings. By taking these measures we more quickly slow this surge and once again regain the upper hand against the virus.”