OHA reports 2,777 new COVID cases; Crook Co. woman among 20 new deaths

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,086, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

Oregon’s 3,070th COVID-19 associated death is a 72-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 22.

Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

The OHA reported 2,777 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 263,164.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (21), Clackamas (129), Clatsop (22), Columbia (33), Coos (61), Crook (20), Curry (20), Deschutes (161), Douglas (245), Gilliam (4), Grant (6), Harney (5), Hood River (12), Jackson (614), Jefferson (32), Josephine (109), Klamath (46), Lake (5), Lane (183), Lincoln (36), Linn (94), Malheur (25), Marion (169), Morrow (12), Multnomah (266), Polk (35), Sherman (3), Tillamook (34) Umatilla (68), Union (30), Wallowa (5), Wasco (32), Washington (170), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (60).

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 11,462 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 2,951 were initial doses and 1,507 were second doses administered on Aug. 24.

The remaining 6,306 were administered on previous days, but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 24.

The seven-day running average is now 7,777 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,774,549 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,831,684 first and second doses of Moderna and 195,572 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,598,416 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,381,298 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.

OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reports 72 COVID-19 patients, 14 of whom are in the ICU, with 14 on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,080, which is 80 more than yesterday.

There are 295 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 12 more than yesterday.

There are 44 available adult ICU beds out of 662 total (7% availability) and 320 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,256 (8% availability).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times.

The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay.

Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19.

You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider.

An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.