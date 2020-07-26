OHA reports 277 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths

The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 16,758.

Three more people have died from the virus in Oregon, bringing the state death toll to 289.

The OHA reported 21 new COVID cases in Deschutes County, which sends its overall total to 460; 268 have recovered.

St. Charles had 16 COVID patients as of Friday. Three of those patients were in the ICU and on ventilators.

Crook County reported one new case, bringing its total to 32.

Jefferson County has five new cases; it has now reported 258 cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (1), Clackamas (20), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (21), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Klamath (1), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (10), Marion (30), Morrow (13), Multnomah (44), Polk (2), Umatilla (43), Wasco (5), Washington (39), and Yamhill (6).